Not easy. Not easy at all, says the 78-year-old president of documentary films at HBO, a woman who has won 31 Emmys in the process of overseeing more than 1,000 documentaries. And when an interviewer calls Sheila Nevins ‘an original,’ she says, “I think you pay an enormous price for being ‘an original.’ I think I’m empathetic. I catch rising stars. I catch falling stars.”