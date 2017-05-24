Top Posts From AJBlogs 05.23.17

Doomsday Scenario: President Trump’s Bludgeoned Budgets for NEA, NEH, IMLS
William “Bro” Adams, chairman of the National Endowment for the Humanities and an Obama appointee, clearly knew what was coming when he precipitously resigned his position yesterday, effective today. Short notice, Bro! … read more
AJBlog: CultureGrrl Published 2017-05-23
The hole story
Georg Büchner died in 1837 with his masterpiece unfinished – a masterpiece because it’s unfinished, perhaps. The text of Woyzeck is incomplete, the scenes disordered. … read more
AJBlog: Performance Monkey Published 2017-05-23
Helping Them Get Started
A friend of mine in grad school, a cellist, was close to graduation when his teacher suddenly died. “What am I going to do?” he asked me. “There is nobody to help me get started in my career!” … read more
AJBlog: Infinite Curves Published 2017-05-22
Never such innocence again
We huddled from the rain under a small platform shelter at Hackney Wick the other night. Which was great, because it meant eavesdropping without strain on the couple arguing about This Beautiful Future, the play we had just seen at the Yard Theatre. … read more
AJBlog: Performance Monkey Published 2017-05-22