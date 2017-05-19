Some Home Thoughts about Angels from Abroad
Paul Levy on Tony Kushner’s Angels in America at the National Theatre in London. … read more
AJBlog: Plain English Published 2017-05-18
That Feast of St. Roch? It’s A Milestone in Contemporary Art
Tipped off by none other than Philippe de Montebello, who read my review of Eyewitness Views: Making History in Eighteenth-Century Europe, I learned a fascinating fact about one of the pictures in the exhibition: Canaletto’s The Procession on the Feast Day of Saint Roch is a milestone for contemporary art. … read more
AJBlog: Real Clear Arts Published 2017-05-18
$110.5-Million Man: Yusaku Maezawa Buys Basquiat, Setting Auction Record for Any American Artist
Sotheby’s Contemporary auction tonight was a mostly workmanlike affair, with one shining exception: Basquiat’s vibrantly scary 1982 “Untitled” skull, the undisputed star in this week of major auctions in New York, … read more
AJBlog: CultureGrrl Published 2017-05-18
Remembering Dave Pell’s Devotion To His Hero
Saxophonist and bandleader Dave Pell, a prominent figure in the west coast jazz of the 1950s and ’60s, died on May 8. He was 92. Pell recorded extensively with his octet and … read more
AJBlog: RiffTides Published 2017-05-18
Top Posts From AJBlogs 05.18.17
Some Home Thoughts about Angels from Abroad