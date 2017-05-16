Top Posts From AJBlogs 05.15.17

Circles of Life
Tamar Rogoff's Grand Rounds at La MaMa, April 27 through May 14.
AJBlog: Dancebeat Published 2017-05-14
Suspension of Suspense: Christie’s Tops Sotheby’s in Relying on Pre-Arranged Bids for Major Auctions
After Sotheby's public disclosure last Wednesday of how much it is relying on guarantees in general and irrevocable bids in particular, Christie's on Friday responded to my question about its own guarantee portfolio.
AJBlog: CultureGrrl Published 2017-05-15
The missing question in A Quiet Passion
I was surprised to identify, in the placid strings that conclude the extraordinary film A Quiet Passion, a bit of decomposed Ives: the action dissolves into The Unanswered Question, stripped of trumpet and winds.
AJBlog: Infinite Curves Published 2017-05-15
In praise of drabness
In 2008 I wrote an essay for National Review about Dragnet. It's never been reprinted and isn't available on line, and since I happen to like it a lot, I decided to post it here.
AJBlog: About Last Night Published 2017-05-15