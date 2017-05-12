Top Posts From AJBlogs 05.11.17

Next Week’s Bellwether Auctions: Guarantees, Investor Pleas, Uncertainties
Ahead of next week’s major Impressionist, modern and contemporary art auctions, both Sotheby’s and Christie’s are assuring possibly skittish buyers that there are “signs of strengthening” in the market … read more
AJBlog: CultureGrrl Published 2017-05-11
Catching Up With You
From time to time, Rifftides asks readers to send information about the music they turn on, and vice versa. It has been more than five years since we canvassed you about what you’re hearing. It’s time. … read more
AJBlog: RiffTides Published 2017-05-11