Top Posts From AJBlogs 05.09.17

I recently attended the second annual Charlotte Jazz Festival. I wrote about it last year, too, making blogging about it, I guess, a tradition. … read more
AJBlog: Engaging Matters Published 2017-05-09
If This Can Happen at the Met and the British Museum…We Have A Big Problem
Two completely unrelated news items have prompted this post. It has become pretty clear of late that many people do not know how to behave (gosh, is that too old-fashioned a term, even?) in art museums. … read more
AJBlog: Real Clear Arts Published 2017-05-09
Brooklyn Rider and a New Cellist
Michael Nicolas, who replaced founder Eric Jacobsen, spoke to CultureCrash about the group, its repertoire, and his own role in the mix. … read more
AJBlog: CultureCrash Published 2017-05-09
Techno-folk or Lieder? Jitka Suranska’s Love Affair With Looping.
I’ve recently had cause to research the term “modern modernity” as it applies to music. The nice thing about this kind of research is that it leads me to revisit videos of mine that I … read more
AJBlog: OtherWorldly Published 2017-05-09