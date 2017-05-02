Top Posts From AJBlogs 05.01.17

“Everybody dance now!”
Last night I was at a birthday party for a kid in Rafa’s class … Three [moms] were on their phones, looking at the summer concert schedule at Wolf Trap. Big performing arts center in the DC area, for anyone who doesn’t know it. These were educated, professional women, age around 40, I’d guess. And they were going wild over this show: … read more
Whatever happened to International Jazz Day?
April 30 — yesterday — was celebrated as the sixth annual International Jazz Day with a global webcast from Havana, hosted by Will Smith, headlined by pianist Herbie Hancock and including a couple of dozen top notch musicians from six countries. Did you know? … read more
Monday Recommendation: Charlie Haden Speaks
Woodard and Haden: Conversations With Charlie Haden (Silman-James)
Interviews transcribed from tape recordings and transformed into print are often boring substitutes for writing. With judicious editing, however, the technique can be illuminating. … read more
