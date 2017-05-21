Top AJBlogs Stories For The Weekend Of 05.21.17

Deleting the Formal at Classical Concerts

Start with the music. It’s such a simple idea. Last night I went to a symphony choral concert: the Cincinnati May Festival with the symphony and the huge chorus and some soloists. As we took … read more

AJBlog: The Bright Ride

Can art corrupt our politics?

At Time magazine, Alex Melamid suggests it can, that the infantilism found in (some) works of modern art has led us, in the end, to an infantile president of the United States: Whatever the intelligentsia … read more

AJBlog: For What it’s Worth

Readers Report: The Wrap-up

Rifftides readers replied in droves to our request for news about what you are listening to these days. Here is the final installment, which provides further evidence of the impressively wide range … read more

AJBlog: RiffTides

Please Insert

My staff of thousands thinks this paragraph by Barrett Brownshould be inserted like an unsheathed stallion’s penis into every last one of the obituaries plaguing us about the late Roger Ailes . . . … read more

AJBlog: Straight|Up