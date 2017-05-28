Top AJBlogs For The Weekend Of 05.28.17

All the Poets: Rhiannon Giddens

The second installment of my Los Angeles Review of Books — All the Poets, in which musicians discuss their literary influences — went up the other day: Rhiannon Giddens, who earned her reputation with … read more

AJBlog: CultureCrash

How to Talk about Saving the NEA

The President’s 2018 budget includes just enough funding for staff time required to shut down the NEA and NEH. Arts advocates and administrators have responded with pleas that federal arts funding is important and can’t … read more

AJBlog: The Bright Ride

Recent Listening: Charlie Shoemake, Teacher

Charlie Shoemake Trio And Quartet: Central Coasting (CCJAZZI) In addition to being a premier jazz vibraphonist, Charlie Shoemake has long devoted himself to helping young musicians develop their skills. After he and … read more

AJBlog: RiffTides