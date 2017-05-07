Top AJBlogs For The Weekend Of 05.07.17

Don’t Make People Think About Guns, If You Want to Fund the Arts

Excellent news this week as Congress said ‘NO’ to the President’s request to eliminate funding for the arts. How did that happen? With a lot of heavy lifting. Every time we fight this fight (and … read more

AJBlog: The Bright Ride

Pushing the Past Forward

The Limón Dance performs at the Joyce Theater, May 2 through 7. Members of the Limón Dance Company (L to R): Elise Drew Leon, Jesse Obremski, and Kathryn Alter in José Limón’s Concerto Grosso José … read more

AJBlog: Dancebeat

Cost disease does not explain everything

In my last post I wrote about cost disease, the powerful analysis of economic shifts that results from labor-saving technological change occurring at different speeds in different sectors of the economy. This is an addendum: … read more

AJBlog: For What it’s Worth

Audiences And A Desire To Return To Real-World Things (Maybe)

This Week’s Insights: Sales of physical books set a new record in the UK, Netflix weighs bypassing movie theatres altogether, insights into how our musical tastes are set, internships may be making diversity more difficult … read more

AJBlog: AJ Arts Audience

Songwriting’s Roots in Poetry and Prose

GENERALLY, I’m skeptical of the glib and automatic denoting of any intelligent or articulate musician as “a poet.” But the connection between popular song and literature go back, in the Anglo-American tradition, at least … read more

AJBlog: CultureCrash