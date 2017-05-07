Top AJBlogs For The Weekend Of 05.07.17

Don’t Make People Think About Guns, If You Want to Fund the Arts
Excellent news this week as Congress said ‘NO’ to the President’s request to eliminate funding for the arts. How did that happen? With a lot of heavy lifting. Every time we fight this fight (and … read more
AJBlog: The Bright RidePublished 2017-05-07
Pushing the Past Forward
The Limón Dance performs at the Joyce Theater, May 2 through 7. Members of the Limón Dance Company (L to R): Elise Drew Leon, Jesse Obremski, and Kathryn Alter in José Limón’s Concerto Grosso José … read more
AJBlog: DancebeatPublished 2017-05-07
Cost disease does not explain everything
In my last post I wrote about cost disease, the powerful analysis of economic shifts that results from labor-saving technological change occurring at different speeds in different sectors of the economy. This is an addendum: … read more
AJBlog: For What it’s WorthPublished 2017-05-06
Audiences And A Desire To Return To Real-World Things (Maybe)
This Week’s Insights: Sales of physical books set a new record in the UK, Netflix weighs bypassing movie theatres altogether, insights into how our musical tastes are set, internships may be making diversity more difficult … read more
AJBlog: AJ Arts AudiencePublished 2017-05-05
Songwriting’s Roots in Poetry and Prose
GENERALLY, I’m skeptical of the glib and automatic denoting of any intelligent or articulate musician as “a poet.” But the connection between popular song and literature go back, in the Anglo-American tradition, at least … read more
AJBlog: CultureCrashPublished 2017-05-05