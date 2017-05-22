Theatre Professionals Of Color Get Asked If It’s ‘Easier’ For Them To Find Work Because They’re Not White

Carol Ann Tan: “When people ask this question, what they’re really saying is that they feel entitled to what I have — that they want my opportunities and successes for themselves. Except they don’t want the part where everyone questions my ability to speak English fluently. They don’t want the part where people avoid socializing with someone who is so culturally divorced from the familiar. They don’t want any of the heartbreak or loneliness that also accompany my identity. In short, they don’t want the experiences that have informed my perspective.”