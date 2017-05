The noises Suzanne Ciani created “for perhaps her most infamous sound effect, she says, were invented in a matter of minutes. ‘My brain was working at lightning speed in those days,’ she laughs, of how she came up with Coca Cola’s signature pop, bubble and fizz. … ‘It was brazen. But I was desperate, I was starving. I was in New York living on Canal Street for $75 a month, and I was propelled by hunger, really.'”