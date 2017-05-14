The Classroom Where It Happens, With The ‘It’ Being Hamilton For Education

These students get to perform history-class-inspired songs on stage at the Rodgers before they see a special matinee of “Hamilton.” WOW. “Ashley Avallos and Angie Salvador from Brooklyn School for Collaborative Studies made an impassioned and moving plea for advancing women’s rights. Their piece, ‘Dont Forget About Us,’ echoed Angelica’s line in the show demanding that Thomas Jefferson ‘include women in the sequel’ to the Declaration of Independence, but took as its main inspiration the words of a historical figure not featured in the play, Abigail Adams.”