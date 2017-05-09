Seeking Executive Director- Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carré

Le Petit Theatre, a one hundred year old 325-seat house in the historic French Quarter of New Orleans, is seeking an Executive Director with a track record of leadership and the ability to stimulate progress.

ABOUT LE PETIT THEATRE, NEW ORLEANS.

Le Petit Théâtre du Vieux Carré (The Little Theatre of the Old Square) is one of the longest-running local theaters in the United States. At the forefront of the “little theatre” movement that aimed to produce plays in cities and towns across the country outside of the commercial confines of Broadway, LPT was established in 1916 in the drawing room of a local actor who invited other theater lovers and amateur practitioners to organize.

Le Petit Theatre has operated continuously as a producing theater ever since, first as a community theatre, then transforming into the professional theater it is today. For going on nine decades, the theater has been housed in a historic French Quarter building of the same name, which annually features five main stage productions, casting both Equity and Non-Equity performers, as well as dozens of special events and concerts throughout the year. Le Petit anchors the fun-loving, dynamic, historic New Orleans theatre scene, which can boast of having multiple producing theaters and organizations of varying sizes, home to a growing community of playwrights and storytellers, and host of Mardi Gras, where everyone is part of the ‘theater’ of the streets.

Each year, ten million national and international visitors come to New Orleans, one of the most beloved and recognized cities in the world, replete with historic French/Spanish architecture and a diverse population strongly influenced by Europe, the Caribbean, Africa, and French-Canada. These varied cultural influences can be seen and heard throughout the streets of New Orleans. Neighborhoods old and new are teeming with locally owned eateries, coffee shops, retail, and fitness centers. Today it also enjoys a walk-able urban residential core, with beautiful public parks, bike trails, and modern downtown living. Excellent health care is readily available. There are two professional sports teams, several museums (including the National World War II Museum, and the respected New Orleans Museum of Art,) a major convention center complex, and an international airport. Beyond theater, the performing arts community includes a Broadway touring house, local opera, ballet and philharmonic orchestra, and of course music clubs and Jazz Fest. The Audubon Nature Institute manages a zoo, aquarium, nature center, insectarium, species survival research complex, and the riverfront park. There are five Universities in the city; New Orleans frequently credited by national media as being one of the most innovative cities for entrepreneurs. It is a city that is intimate, but worldly, looks both backward and forward. A city to fall in love with.

In 2014, Maxwell Williams did just that and accepted the position of Artistic Director of Le Petit Theatre. Max came to LPT from a position as Associate Artistic Director at Hartford Stage, an award-winning regional theater in Hartford, Connecticut that is known for originating many productions that end up on- or off-Broadway. Max is an actors’ director, and has developed an active program of visiting actors, directors, writers and designers to work with the deep pool of local talent in New Orleans. This has helped realize a vision of ‘raising the bar’ for local productions in New Orleans, and sets LPT up for a bright future and a bigger brand footprint.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR POSITION DESCRIPTION.

Both the Executive Director and the Artistic Director report directly to the Board of Governors, and will work in collaboration to determine how to best adjust the organizational model to assure future stability and success while bolstering a dedication to excellence and adhering to its Core Values. This is an excellent position for leaders who excel in growth strategies and turnaround situations, as there are some elements of both here.

(S)He will be primarily responsible for overseeing the organization’s non-programmatic areas, including: leading and expanding all fund raising efforts and earned revenue strategies, adapting the entire organization to an increasingly complex and competitive environment. Use of the theater space beyond the annual production season is one of several strategic issues to consider. The Executive Director will have oversight of fiscal controls, reporting and forecasting including the annual budget, cash flow oversight and audit; and manage all administrative personnel and functions.

Candidates will have demonstrated success or abilities in the following areas:

Fundraising, donor development, grants and membership programs. Experience with capital campaigns is desired as well.

Strategic marketing leading to increased sales and brand positioning

Ability to work effectively with a diverse Board of Governors

Budgeting and financial management for not-for-profits

Experience in the following is highly desirable:

Negotiating and general business practices

Stakeholder relations

The successful candidate will likely possess the following qualities:

Creative thinking

A teamwork management style that embraces flexibility, leads, motivates and inspires others

Self motivation and the ability to handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Excellent communication skills

Qualifications include a Bachelors degree, prior leadership/management positions in for-profit or not-for-profit sectors, but including at least some time working within a cultural not-for-profit organization (theater or performing arts preferred.) A graduate degree in Arts Administration or Business is preferred, but experience on the job will also be considered.

Le Petit Theatre is a 501(c)3 small professional theatre in New Orleans, Louisiana. Its current annual budget is $1.2 million. Its season includes five main stage productions per season. It also presents a variety of additional concerts, film screenings, work of other local theaters, and other events. In 2011, the theatre was recapitalized by selling a portion of its building for redevelopment into a successful full service restaurant.

Interested and qualified candidates are encouraged to submit in complete confidence a cover letter and resume to the email address below. Applications will close on June 9, 2017. The letter of no more than 1 & ½ pages should describe why this post and theatre is attractive to the applicant, and what about them and their work makes them a potentially strong contributor as a leader of Le Petit Theatre, New Orleans.

EDSearch@LePetitTheatre.com

No calls please. Thank you for your interest!