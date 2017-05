The town of Chester, UK, had a problem: An empty old Odeon movie theater, and a library that needed to move in order to save money. Then architects worked a miracle of a performance space that also incorporates a library (open from 8 am to 11 pm, just like the venue), restaurants and space that might “make connections between one use and another, such that someone coming for a show might leave with a book, or a school party visiting the library’s education rooms might also see some acting.”