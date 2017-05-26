‘Of Course It’s A Sculpture – It’s A Downward Sculpture Rather Than An Upward Sculpture’ – Anish Kapoor Talks About ‘Descension’, His Whirlpool

“One thing that makes it a sculpture is that there’s obviously artifice to it. It is artifice posing as a natural phenomenon. It’s obviously been made, but the fiction is that it hasn’t been made. That tension is an important part of the work.”
VISUAL Posted:
“One thing that makes it a sculpture is that there’s obviously artifice to it. It is artifice posing as a natural phenomenon. It’s obviously been made, but the fiction is that it hasn’t been made. That tension is an important part of the work.”