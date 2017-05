Ever since Random International’s wildly popular Rain Room was shown at a Shanghai museum in 2015, unauthorized copies have been spreading across China (there were two of them in the city before the museum show even closed), and now there are agencies where you can rent a one. Shanghai now has a permanent one at what seems to be an art-installation theme park – it also has knock-offs of Yayoi Kusama’s Dot Obsession and Infinity Rooms and a Van Gogh Starry Night hall of mirrors.