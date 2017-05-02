‘National Report Card’ Says U.S. Students Are Stagnating In Music And Art

“The findings come from the National Assessment of Educational Progress, or NAEP, which regularly reports on U.S. student achievement, including math, reading and science. But only three times – in 1997, 2008 and now from 2016 – has it looked at music and visual arts. Overall, the national scores on arts achievement remained flat when compared with 2008, said Peggy Carr, the acting commissioner of NAEP. ‘Granted this is not the best score,” she said, especially when compared with U.S. students’ progress in math.”