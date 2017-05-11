Israel’s State Broadcaster Shut Down By Netanyahu Gov’t – With One Hour’s Notice

The end of the Israel Broadcasting Authority was not a total surprise: the plan, several years in the making and legislating, was to smoothly hand over the IBA’s radio and television stations next Monday (May 15) to the newly-created Israel Broadcasting Corporation (officially named Kan in Hebrew). But a decision was made – nobody’s saying by whom – late Tuesday to close the IBA immediately. Staffers on the country’s flagship TV news broadcast had to go on the air and announce that the show was cancelled and they had lost their jobs.