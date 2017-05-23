How Canada’s First Nations Are Reclaiming Their Stories

“The whole notion of Canadian culture is a very peculiar thing, driven by what are referred to unfortunately in English as founding nations – the English and French – which is just so not true since there was over 300 distinct First Nations there.”
PEOPLE Posted:
“The whole notion of Canadian culture is a very peculiar thing, driven by what are referred to unfortunately in English as founding nations – the English and French – which is just so not true since there was over 300 distinct First Nations there.”