There’s definitely hope for doing so, argues Olivia Carr: “Both [groups are] united in that they find value in experiences rather than material possessions. Live entertainment is a commodity that the latest long-form TV series cannot compete with, and is something that young people will continue to seek out.” First, though, she has a warning: “More than other generations, young people are hyper-aware of being sold to, and quickly zone out in the face of one-way sales messages.”