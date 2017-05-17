Director of the Haugh Performing Arts Center (May 2017)

Under the direction of the Dean of Visual and Performing Arts, the Director of the Haugh Performing Arts Center (HPAC) functions as the artistic director and manager.

PLACEMENT/RANGE/PAY RATE:

Initial placement on the management salary schedule is 33-1 ($105,201/yr.); however, the Superintendent/President has the authority to place a newly hired manager on the Management Salary Schedule up to 33-3 ($113,785/yr.). The ceiling for this position is capped at 33-8 ($138,437/yr.).

BENEFITS:

The District provides a fully-paid, comprehensive program of fringe benefits including major medical, dental, and vision insurance for full-time employees and eligible dependents. Life insurance provided for employee only. Also, currently included each year are 17 paid holidays, 22 vacation days and 12 illness days.

ABOUT CITRUS COLLEGE:

Celebrating over 100 years of service, Citrus College is located in Glendora in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, approximately twenty-five miles northeast of metropolitan Los Angeles. The college has the distinction of being the oldest community college in Los Angeles County and the fifth oldest in the state. Citrus College was founded in 1915 under the leadership of Dr. Floyd S. Hayden, who helped bring the community college movement to California. From 1915 to 1961, the college was operated by the Citrus Union High School District. In July 1961, the Citrus Community College District was created to include the Azusa and Glendora unified school districts. In 1967, the district expanded to include the Claremont, Duarte and Monrovia school districts.

Today, Citrus College occupies a 104-acre campus. The college is currently experiencing a major facilities expansion project that will change the look of the campus. The college enrolled 27 students in 1915 and currently the college serves more than 11,000 students. Classes are offered on a 16-week calendar (fall and spring semesters), as well as in a variety of non-traditional scheduling options — six-week winter intersession, evenings, late start and early end, summer sessions, and optional class formats, such as distance education online courses and distance education integrated classes.

MISSION STATEMENT:

Citrus College provides innovative educational opportunities and student support services that lead to the successful completion of degrees, transfer, career/technical education and basic skills proficiency. The college fosters personal and professional success through the development of critical thinking, effective communication, creativity, and cultural awareness in a safe, accessible and affordable learning community. In meeting the needs of our demographically diverse student population, we embrace equity and accountability through measurable learning outcomes, ethical data-driven decisions and student achievement.

ACCREDITATION:

Citrus College is accredited by Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). Its many professional memberships include the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) and the Community College League of California (CCLC).

POSITION SUMMARY:

Under the direction of the Dean of Visual and Performing Arts, the Director of the Haugh Performing Arts Center (HPAC) functions as the artistic director and manager overseeing the operation of the District’s Haugh Performing Arts Center. Management of this program includes, but is not limited to, participating in the development and implementation of Visual and Performing Arts production schedules, Haugh presenting series and community rentals, managing the Center’s budgets, maintaining industry contacts, and scheduling staff hours. Vital to this position is marketing and fundraising through corporate support and advertising.

This is a 12-month classified management position.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Manages the operation of the Haugh Performing Arts Center including the box office, the scenic studio shop and all ancillary support areas.

Develops and curates an artistic season of performances through professional contacts including fellow colleagues in the industry, managers, booking agencies, and artists.

Negotiates and administers complex artist contracts and riders for all performances including touring acts, musical productions, dance concerts, and community programming.

Promotes community support for performing arts activities through personal contacts, promotions and public relations; develops and actively seeks external funding sources for specific needs including, but not limited to, production sponsorship, equipment, facility maintenance and renovation.

Administers, in coordination with the Dean of Visual and Performing Arts and Performing Arts Center staff, all activities that impact the use and rental of the Performing Arts Center facilities.

Maintains a supervisory presence for all HPAC presenting events, which includes evening, weekend, and holiday hours.

Maintains a leadership role in the center’s short- and long-term planning.

Manages the marketing and sales plan/strategy including pricing and promotions of all scheduled performances in conjunction with the Operations and Promotions Supervisor.

Manages the hiring and evaluating of the center’s office and production staff, and all professional expert, substitute, short-term, and student employees.

Manages and oversees all production requirements, physical requirements, and budgetary parameters.

Organizes and schedules all HPAC activities including maintaining all master calendars, and approving rental fees and agreements.

Manages processes involving front of house and back of house hiring, scheduling, and production timelines and fiscal accountability of these operations.

Manages and oversees detailed budgets including production costs, equipment purchases, supplies, rental equipment, labor costs, and client billings.

Coordinates activities and information between house, producer, and technical crews and outside personnel to assure clear communication and a cohesive production process.

Participates in the academic goals of the Visual and Performing Arts instructional team, and assists with academic marketing campaigns.

Communicates District policy and administrative decisions to division personnel and students.

Administers the collective bargaining agreements among the District and the faculty and classified union.

Creates an atmosphere of collegiality and support the goals of participatory governance.

Serves in the selection and evaluation of division personnel.

Resolves conflict.

Insures compliance with local, state and federal regulations.

Prepares and monitor budget for all assigned programs.

Supervises and evaluates personnel in assigned areas.

Performs other duties as assigned that support the overall objective of the position and the District’s mission and philosophy.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Possession of a bachelor’s degree.

A minimum of six years professional experience in the performing arts industry.

Evidence of ability to communicate effectively, in English, with a diverse population both orally and in writing.

Evidence of ability to work effectively as a member of the administration team.

Evidence of experience and training in the utilization of technology in administrative practice.

Evidence of experience supervising a complex administrative department responsible for implementation of state and federal regulations.

Evidence of understanding of, sensitivity to, and respect for the diverse academic, socioeconomic, ethnic, religious, cultural background, disability, and sexual orientation of community college students, faculty, and staff.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

An accomplished professional record of performing arts management including directing and promoting professional programs, artistic development and marketing.

Ten years of professional experience in the performing arts industry.

“THE DISTRICT IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.”

It is the policy of the District not to discriminate against and to encourage a diversity of applicants based on national origin, religion, age, sex or gender, race, color, medical condition, ancestry, sexual orientation, marital status, physical or mental disability, use of family and medical care leave, genetic information, military or veteran status, gender identity, gender expression, or because he or she is perceived to have one or more of the foregoing characteristics, or based on association with a person or group with one of more of these actual or perceived characteristics.

Special Instructions to Applicants:

Reasonable accommodations will be provided to candidates with verified disabilities. Accommodation requests should be made at the time the interview appointment is scheduled.

