Director of Marketing & Communications at ArtsBoston

The Opportunity and Organization

ArtsBoston is a leading force behind Greater Boston’s arts and cultural sector and has been identified as “a game changer” and producer of “one of Boston’s 20 best big new ideas” by The Boston Globe. In support of our 175 member organizations, we provide vital research and audience building programs that encourage participation in arts and culture, stimulate demand, and raise attendance. ArtsBoston has twice received the Massachusetts Cultural Council’s Commonwealth Award, the state’s highest honor in the arts, in recognition of our impact and leadership in helping organizations grow their audiences and make deeper connections to their communities.

Now in its 41st year, ArtsBoston is well-positioned to further its impact through newly launched initiatives such as The Audience Lab and the Network for Arts Administrators of Color, as well as expanded capacity building workshops and collaborative promotions such as Mayor’s Holiday Special. For more information please visit www.artsboston.org

Summary

We are seeking a highly creative, accomplished, and energetic marketing professional to leverage our recent successes and to develop new business opportunities and partnerships in support of the organization’s mission and in service to our members. The Director’s job is to tell the story of ArtsBoston to generate positive, top-of-mind awareness of ArtsBoston’s mission and services among consumers and key stakeholders while maximizing revenue through our programs.

As a key member of the senior management team, the Director is charged with developing and implementing a comprehensive strategic marketing and communications plan and leading all marketing, sales, and public relations functions of ArtsBoston. The Director will oversee BosTix sales online and at the ArtsBoston Booths, the ArtsBoston Calendar, as well as our advertising and sponsorship work. Reporting to the Executive Director, the Director of Marketing and Communications manages a team that includes the Audience Development Manager, Digital Marketing Manager, Advertising Sales Manager, and customer service representatives.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES

Revenue

Develop annual marketing and communications plan and budget with Senior Staff.

Conduct market research, data analysis, and identify market trends to inform strategies and development of institutional programming.

Maximize advertising revenue and develop new ways to monetize existing assets.

Establish annual and quarterly earned revenue goals for ArtsBoston business to consumer and business to business programs.

Operations

Work with Audience Development, Digital Marketing, and Ad Sales Managers to implement marketing and communication strategies.

Work with Membership and Capacity Building Manager to develop workshops and other audience development resources for the field.

Develop annual lead generation campaigns to increase ArtsBoston subscription rates.

Develop engaging content marketing based-strategies to increase website and social media engagement.

Institutional Advancement

Develop a public relations strategy in partnership with a PR consultant to build brand awareness of ArtsBoston and its programs.

Identify key constituents and community partnerships to enhance ArtsBoston programs, which align with its mission.

Direct communications internally and externally across the organization.

Develop, solicit, and steward corporate sponsorships for ArtsBoston programs.

Develop, solicit, and steward media partnerships.

Work with senior management to execute an annual report, reflecting institutional growth, program development, and opportunities to deepen engagement with funders, members, and larger community.

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

The ideal candidate will be a strategic thinker who understands the important role that arts and culture plays in making Greater Boston a unique and exciting place, and is passionate about helping us to better tell the stories of our impact. S/he will be a collaborative leader internally and externally with the ability to build strong, mutually beneficial relationships with a broad and diverse constituency. The new Director must have demonstrated success developing and sustaining revenue-generating partnerships, driving e-commerce sales, and implementing marketing strategies.

Minimum seven years of experience in marketing, communication, and sales in arts, culture, and entertainment

Self-motivated, creative thinker with entrepreneurial zeal

Superior written and verbal communication skills, strong organizational and managerial capabilities, and ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks

Understanding of equity, diversity, and inclusion in the arts and knowledge of and experience in developing inclusive marketing strategies

Ability to work independently or in teams; collegiality to inspire others to work toward achieving common goals

Knowledge of Greater Boston arts scene

JOB STRUCTURE & BENEFITS

This position is full-time, Monday through Friday. Occasional weekend and evening hours will be required. Salary is commensurate with experience. ArtsBoston offers comprehensive benefits including health, dental, and life insurance plans, a healthcare flexible spending account (FSA), and a 401(k) retirement savings plan.

ArtsBoston is deeply committed to hiring individuals who reflect the diversity of Greater Boston. People of color, members of the LGBTQ community, and people with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply.

HOW TO APPLY

Please send cover letter and resume to jobs@artsboston.org. In the cover letter, please be specific about why you are interested in this senior position and what online consumer sales and marketing experience you could bring to ArtsBoston. No phone calls, please.