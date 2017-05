In a major shake-up, the MPAA announced April 25 that Dodd, 73, will be leaving at the end of the year, five months before his contract is up. He’ll be replaced by Charles Rivkin, 55, former assistant Secretary of State for economic and business affairs under President Barack Obama. Studio insiders say they want a fresh approach at the MPAA after a sometimes-bumpy ride for Dodd. “We needed someone who has relationships with everyone,” says one executive.