CEO, Stamford Symphony Orchestra

The CEO reports directly to the Board of Directors and is responsible for managing the daily activities and fulfilling the orchestra’s stated mission. He/she will oversee a staff of seven (some part time and/or remote), and will be responsible for a budget of ~$1.5MM. The CEO has principal responsibility for fund raising and development, including interacting with HNW individuals and Foundations, grant writing, securing government and corporate sponsorship, while also ensuring the active involvement of the Board of Directors in these activities.

Financial management is essential to the health of the institution, so detailed budgets are required with subsequent tight management of expenses against those budgets. With the Music Director, the CEO is responsible for the development of each season’s programs, including identifying and securing guest soloists and recital artists, development of the marketing programs to maximize earned income from those programs, expanding and engaging a broader audience, and also oversight of the music education program. Passion for music and an ability to speak well to the Symphony’s key offerings is a must. The CEO is a member of the Board and works closely with other Board members to encourage fulfillment of the Board’s responsibilities, in order to ensure that the organization both effectively pursues its mission and has a sustainable future.

The ideal candidate will have proven business management skills with experience leading a professional orchestra or similar non-profit. He/she will have the ability to design and implement a strategic plan, including financial planning, a development approach, and varied marketing tactics. The candidate will have strong interpersonal, leadership and communications skills. The candidate will have a record of being a public voice and fundraising for an orchestra or similar non-profit with respect to government, corporations, foundations and the media. Experience with Collective Bargaining Agreements (both negotiating and implementing) is a plus. The CEO must have the communication skills to engage with the audience and connect with a diverse community on a daily basis. Experience with music education programs and knowledge of best industry practices, artist management and repertoire are desirable. Residency in or near the Stamford community is desirable.

Organization

The Stamford Symphony Orchestra is based in southwestern Connecticut, which is part of the greater New York metropolitan area. Founded in 1919 and reborn in 1967, the SSO is acknowledged as one of New England’s finest orchestras and has a roster of over 60 professional musicians, all of whom are active in the New York City musical community. The orchestra’s season includes five symphonic subscription weekends, with concerts on Saturdays and Sundays. It also includes an annual Messiah performance, two recitals and four education concerts in affiliation with the Weill Music Institute at Carnegie Hall. In addition to the traditional classical repertoire, the Stamford Symphony presents contemporary composers as part of each season.