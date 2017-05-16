ArtsJournal

British Labour Party Promises £1 Billion Fund For The Arts

ISSUES Posted:

In the party’s election manifesto, published on May 16, Labour said it would introduce a cultural capital fund, totalling £1 billion, to “upgrade our existing cultural and creative infrastructure to be ready for the digital age”. The fund would also invest in creative clusters across the country, designed to boost economic growth through culture. It would be administered through Arts Council England over a period of five years, and is described by Labour as “among the biggest arts infrastructure funds ever”.