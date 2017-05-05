Board Development Intensive: June 5 in Washington, D.C.

The DeVos Institute is pleased to announce its Board Development Intensive for arts managers and their boards.

The Intensive will take place June 5, 2017, at The Phillips Collection in Washington, D.C. The deadline to register is Friday, May 19.

DeVos Institute Chairman Michael M. Kaiser and President Brett Egan will define the “rules of engagement” between effective staffs and boards. The intensive will help participants design – through case studies and question-and-answer sessions – a lean, focused, and consistent approach to leverage every ounce of goodwill, talent, and resource offered on both sides of the staff-board partnership.

The opportunity is open on a first-come, first-served basis to staff and board members from arts and cultural organizations nationwide. The Intensive is most relevant to organizations in the following

disciplines:

Performing and visual arts;

Community-based artistic practice;

Arts education;

Historical, science, and educational (museums and centers);

Literary;

Film and media; and

Other cultural non-profits that require strong marketing and fundraising, including gardens, libraries, multi-tenant cultural facilities, and craft (glass, print, etc.).

Seminar topics include:

The Cycle (The Institute’s approach to managing arts organizations through an integrated approach to long-term artistic planning, marketing, and fundraising);

Creating the “Ideal Board” (A five-year plan for developing the board your organization needs to execute its mission);

Identifying, Recruiting, and Engaging New Board Members;

The Role of the Board Chair;

Maximizing the Board-Staff Relationship; and

Fundraising in the Arts.

The intensive runs from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 5 at The Phillips Collection (1600 21st Street NW; Washington, D.C.), America’s first museum of Modern art and one of the world’s most distinguished collections of Impressionist and Modern American and European art. Breakfast and registration begin at 8:30 a.m.