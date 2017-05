The preternaturally cheerful weatherman for NBC’s Today Show posted to Instagram a photo of him napping during intermission at Der Rosenkavalier and confessed that he’d dozed during the performance as well. (Hey, the guy gets up at 4 a.m. every workday.) “Some opera fans and singers … saw it as a public slap in the face. Quite a few took to Instagram to criticize Mr. Roker for what they saw as rudeness.” (One soprano on the Met’s roster was downright vicious.)