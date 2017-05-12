A New Riff On ‘Pictures At An Exhibition’ (The Orchestra Version) From Dirk Brossé

The Belgian composer-conductor, music director of the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia, decided to write his own, all-new take on the concept of the Mussorgsky-Ravel favorite. (Unlike George Crumb, Brossé didn’t come up with a new title.) So he took a special tour of the Philadelphia Museum of Art and ultimately chose seven paintings from the collection – from Thomas Eakins’s The Gross Clinic to Man Ray’s Fair Weather – as his inspirations. Peter Dobrin met with Brossé to talk about the artworks and how Brossé found the music in them.