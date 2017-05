“They didn’t have a scope lens for the projector and it’s a scope movie and I let them show it anyway. … It gets to the final climax and all of the sudden the lights come up. They go back down, and then almost as if on purpose as far as suspense is concerned, right at the height of the movie … all the power goes out. So, [I thought] ‘OK, that’s what it’s like to watch your movie in public.'”