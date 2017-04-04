Yannick Wants To Get The Met Opera Doing More World Premieres (And He Has Some Composers In Mind)

In a Q&A with Michael Cooper that also touches on how he sees his role as music director (he takes up the post in 2020) and his relationship with General Manager Peter Gelb, Yannick Nézet-Séguin says “The Met for the past few years has been involved in a lot of Met premieres, which were not world premieres … I like this, but I am really passionate about being personally involved in every step of the birth of a new piece. We will definitely get involved again in world premieres. And one way we found to make that work will be through collaborations with [the] Philadelphia [Orchestra],” where YNS is also music director.