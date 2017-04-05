Why You Feel The Urge To Jump: The Science And Philosophy Of Looking Down From A High Place

“The seemingly irrational, but common urge to leap – half of respondents felt it in one survey – can be so disturbing that ruminators from Jean-Paul Sartre (in Being and Nothingness) to anonymous contributors in lengthy Reddit sub-threads have agonized about it. … The French explain it as l’appel du vide, or call of the void. Are they just French, or can the void really beckon you to kill yourself? New science on balance, fear, and cognition shows that the voice of the abyss is both real and powerful.”