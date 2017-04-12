When Life Imitates Art, And Then Outruns It: ‘Veep’ In 2017

When season six of the satirical HBO series about a self-defeating female politician was written and shot, pretty much everyone involved assumed that Hillary Clinton would be president when the show aired this spring. This means that everyone involved figured that the new storyline – about the aftermath of former President Selina Meyer’s defeat in a very close election – would be a counterfactual. No such luck: as Willa Paskin observes here, “when Veep actively tries to avoid imitating life, life goes and imitates it.”