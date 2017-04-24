What’s Going On With Internal Turmoil At SAG-AFTRA Just As A Writers’ Guild Strike Looms?

Actors who have spent considerable time accusing SAG-AFTRA officials of lining their own pockets do it again, and then add a laundry list of accusations: “Complaints about residuals and foreign royalties trust funds, alleged conflict of interest and such matters as reimbursement of automobile mileage expenses for union travel, frequent flyer mile usage, cellphone plans, ownership of union buildings, the conduct of an independent music royalties organization (SoundExchange), the union’s recent deal with startup Exactuals for residuals direct deposit, reimbursement of bar association dues for the union’s general counsel, attendance at conferences by union executives, the hiring of a top expert on royalties and the fact that union executive director David White is no longer on active status as a member of the California bar (which is only required for practicing lawyers).”