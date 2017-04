“If any state knows the value of publicly financed art, it may be South Dakota: One of its biggest tourist attractions, Mount Rushmore, is, among other things, a colossal federally funded sculpture. … [The NEA’s] generally small grants can have a bigger impact here than they would at the Metropolitan Operas of the world.” Michael Cooper visits the Coyote State to see in action some of the arts programs funded by the agency the Trump administration proposes to eliminate.