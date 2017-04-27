What It Was Like Being A Black, Left-Wing Pundit Facing Bill O’Reilly On Fox News

Rich Benjamin: “Despite my disgust with the format and with Fox [News] in general, I felt that if I could get a sizable slice of O’Reilly’s viewership to think fairly, for a few moments, about undocumented immigrants, corporate wage theft, or police brutality, my time would be well spent. … I could gauge the quality of my performance on The O’Reilly Factor by the response from viewers. When I received no response, I knew my efforts had fallen flat. In other instances, just minutes after wrapping up an appearance, my inbox would be flooded with choice feedback from his fans.”