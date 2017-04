“If you are a performer who is also a dance captain, your minimum salary increases by $300. If you are an assistant dance captain, it increases $150. For each principal role that you are understudying, your minimum increases $33. For every performance in which you, as an understudy, actually end up playing that principal role, you get an extra 1/8 of your weekly salary. Tony nominated lead actors normally see a $500 per week pay bump while winners can see that number climb to $1000 per week.”