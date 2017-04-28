Uriel Luft, 84, Was Montreal’s “Indispensable” Dance Impressario

In the mid-70s, Luft was “hired as the director of dance programming, arts and culture for the Montreal Olympics. During the Games, he organized 100 dance performances in the city, bringing in performers from all across Canada. After the Olympics, Mr. Luft worked as the director of Quebec’s nine conservatories of music and drama and in 1978, he also co-founded the artists agency Specdici. At the agency, he was instrumental in promoting emerging dance companies, including La La La Human Steps, Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal and dancer-choreographer Margie Gillis, to an international audience.”