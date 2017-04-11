Upcoming WEBINAR: How Mobile Apps Can Help Keep Butts In Seats!

How Mobile Apps Can Help Keep Butts In Seats (And Other Tricks To Engage Your Audience)

Join InstantEncore for an informative webinar discussing the value of mobile apps for arts organizations.



How do you keep audiences coming back? It’s a challenge every arts marketer faces.



You use all of your communication tools to develop a compelling strategy for attracting and retaining audiences. But with U.S. adults spending an average of 276 minutes every day on mobile apps, is your marketing plan missing a key component?



Join us as we reveal how mobile apps can help you keep audiences coming back for more. Learn how you can use your own mobile app to actively communicate with patrons, enhance the audience experience, and keep them engaged between performances.



During this 30-minute webinar, we’ll answer 5 essential questions:

Why are mobile apps vital for connecting with patrons of all ages?

How can apps work in tandem with your website to pack a more powerful marketing punch?

What are the most frequently used features on performing arts apps?

How do arts marketers leverage those features to engage audiences before, during, and after events?

How are arts organizations able to add mobile apps to their marketing plans without blowing their budgets?



Don’t miss out on your chance to learn more about this pivotal tool in the battle to keep butts in seats.



Register now by clicking the link below! Space is limited.



https://attendee.gotowebinar. com/register/ 6410987701177530627