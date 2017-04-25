UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music: Associate Director of Lowell Milken Fund for American Jewish Music

The UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music seeks an experienced administrator and university-level instructor to be the Associate Director, under the title of Academic Administrator Level III, of the newly formed UCLA Lowell Milken Fund for American Jewish Music, and to teach School of Music courses.

The position is a full-time annual (12-month) appointment. On average, about 80% time will be devoted to administration and 20% to teaching. The appointment will be in one of the School of Music Departments appropriate for the candidate; a Ph.D. in Musicology, Ethnomusicology or a related field, or a D.M.A. in Music, is required. Other qualifications include experience in event coordination and program development. Starting salary will range from Step 4 ($74,664) to Step 7 ($85,704), commensurate with experience.

The Lowell Milken Fund will support research, performance and public engagement activities about American Jewish music. Events will occur at UCLA and elsewhere.

A. Associate Director of the UCLA Lowell Milken Fund for American Jewish Music (80%)

Help to establish and administer the Lowell Milken Fund for American Jewish Music, including managing its budget of approximately $500,000 per year and staff

Plan, execute, and publicize lectures, concerts and other Fund events, in collaboration with the Fund’s Director, UCLA faculty, and co-sponsoring units. This will include maintaining the Fund’s website, assisting in applying for funds and grants, securing venues and accommodations for out-of-town guests, arranging catering, designing programs, and coordinating the activities of planners and participants.

Field ideas and assist in developing event proposals.

Coordinate periodic meetings of associated faculty and staff.

Work with Development offices in the Herb Alpert School of Music and other campus units to secure ongoing funding.

Represent the activities of this Fund in interactions with off-campus partners.

B. Teach one course in the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music (20%)

Teach one large undergraduate lecture course (and oversee teaching assistants) in the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music during the regular academic year. Depending on teaching needs, a graduate-level seminar may also be considered for your workload (instead of the undergraduate course). Specific subjects taught will reflect the expertise and teaching experience of the instructor.

