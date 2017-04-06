U2’s Producer Is Now Selling CD With Kentucky Fried Chicken In Indonesia

It sounds, surreal, but it’s true: Steve Lillywhite, who has won six Grammys, is now CEO of a Jakarta company that compiles and packages pop music discs that are sold in KFC restaurants throughout Indonesia. They move half a million CDs every month.
