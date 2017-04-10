Top Stories From AJBlogs For The Weekend 04.09.17

Lines For Mulligan, With Video
The press of Art Pepper business distracted Rifftides from noting that yesterday was the birthday of Gerry Mulligan. He would have been 90. On the occasion, Franca Mulligan sent news about an … read more
I have a rare NYC performance next week, and, even rarer, a NYC world premiere. The ensemble Contemporaneous, led by Bard graduates David Bloom and Dylan Mattingly, is premiering my Cap Rock Wind for mezzo-soprano … read more
The Entrancing Sound of the Timple
The family of the lute has a multitude of relatives, the guitar being the most prevalent right now. But there are a number of more diminutive nieces and nephews who have shaped the music of … read more
The family of the lute has a multitude of relatives, the guitar being the most prevalent right now. But there are a number of more diminutive nieces and nephews who have shaped the music of … read more
Failing the who-cares test
In today’s Wall Street Journal I write about the Broadway transfer of here. Here’s an excerpt. * * * “War Paint” isn’t so much a musical as a pitch. It’s easy enough to imagine it: … read more
Almanac: Eric Hoffer on hatred
“Passionate hatred can give meaning and purpose to an empty life. Thus people haunted by the purposelessness of their lives try to find a new content not only by dedicating themselves to a holy cause … read more
Barratt’s Back: A Harbinger of the Met’s Administrative Readjustments?
Last July, it was reported that the Metropolitan Museum’s deputy director for collections and administration, Carrie Rebora Barratt, was one of those who had taken a voluntary buyout at the Met. Now, it appears, she’s … read more
Accessible or hospitable
We talk a lot in the arts about being “accessible” — which tends to mean open and available to many different people. The assumption (and often the experience) is that a lot of artistic work … read more
