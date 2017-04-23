Top Posts From AJBlogs For The Weekend Of 04.23.17

Metrics at the museum

The Washington Post‘s Philip Kennicott decided to try visiting the popular Kusama exhibit at the Hirshhorn not as a critic, with all its special viewing privileges, but as an ordinary member of the public. The … read more

AJBlog: For What it’s Worth

Recent Listening: Cuong Vu Plays Michael Gibbs

Cuong Vu 4TET, Ballet (Rare Noise) Trumpeter Vu and three fellow Seattle adventurers explore pieces by Michael Gibbs. It was guitarist Bill Frisell’s idea to bring the British composer to the University … read more

AJBlog: RiffTides

SHIFT — a weird PR gaffe

Resuming my blog after a gap… I’m sorry that I said some provocative things about the SHIFT festival in DC, and then fell silent. I hadn’t planned that. But life intervened, taking me by surprise, … read more

AJBlog: Sandow

Almanac: Igor Stravinsky on music critics

“I had another dream the other day about music critics. They were small and rodent-like with padlocked ears, as if they had stepped out of a painting by Goya.” Igor Stravinsky (interviewed in the Evening … read more

AJBlog: About Last Night

Smart Move In Brooklyn

A lot of people today are interested in “design.” Unless they are furnishing a home, not all that many are interested in “decorative arts.” They are, of course, fraternal if not identical twins. Yet decorative … read more

AJBlog: Real Clear Arts