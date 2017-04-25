Top Posts From AJBlogs 04.24.17

Who Gets What? David Rockefeller’s Art Bequests
Of all his art interests, we have long known that the Museum of Modern Art came first for David Rockefeller, who died last month. But there were in his will a few other bequests for museums. … read more
Monday Recommendation: Krukowski, The New Analog
Book: Damon Krukowski, The New Analog (The New Press)
The introduction of the compact disc in 1982 made analog sound delivered by phonograph records and landline telephones obsolete – didn’t it? If not, then … read more
