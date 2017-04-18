The Met’s new Rosenkavalier: Hello Robert Carsen, goodbye (maybe) to Renée Fleming
So personal is the relationship between Richard Strauss’s Der Rosenkavalier and its admirers that the arrival of a new production at the Metropolitan Opera is like having your living room redecorated: It has to happen every so often but disrupts your inner and outer world … read more
AJBlog: Condemned to Music Published 2017-04-17
American Watercolors: Excellent Exhibition, But…
American Watercolor In the Age of Homer and Sargent, now on view at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, is an exhausting exhibition, in a good way. It displays more than 170 artworks and covers the … read more
AJBlog: Real Clear Arts Published 2017-04-17
Monday Recommendation: Mosaic’s Savoy Bebop Treasury
Classic Savoy BoBop Sessions 1945-49
Just a quick run-through of the names involved in this ten- CD set might be enough to whet the curiosity of the uninitiated and the appetites of … read more
AJBlog: RiffTides Published 2017-04-17
Top Posts From AJBlogs 04.17.17
The Met’s new Rosenkavalier: Hello Robert Carsen, goodbye (maybe) to Renée Fleming