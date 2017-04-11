Top Posts From AJBlogs 04.10.17

Cunningham Redivivus
Compagnie CNDC Angers – Robert Swinston bring three dances by Merce Cunningham to New York. … read more
AJBlog: Dancebeat Published 2017-04-09
Entertaining Consent — Seriously
Nina Raine’s new drama, Consent, can now be seen in a stunning in-the-round production at the National Theatre’s small Dorfman auditorium – but the play is so good (and has been so well reviewed) that it will not be surprising if it transfers to the West End. Or even to Broadway, despite its essential Englishness. … read more
AJBlog: Plain English Published 2017-04-10
Extraordinary UTEP
I could say many things about my two days last week at UTEP, the University of Texas at El Paso. … What I most took away was what I learned about the university itself. Certainly one of the most inspiring stories in higher education. … read more
AJBlog: Sandow Published 2017-04-10
Jeff Parker and Jazz Guitar
For months now, one of the most intriguing instrumentalists in Los Angeles has been unspooling his style for the price of a drink in a small bar in Highland Park. … read more
AJBlog: CultureCrash Published 2017-04-10
The thirty-day movie challenge
The response to my recently posted list of my favorite films from each of the sixty-one years of my life today was so favorable that I decided to respond to yet another popular movie meme. … read more
AJBlog: About Last Night Published 2017-04-10
