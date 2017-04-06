Top Posts From AJBlogs 04.05.17

Doin’ It: Vocabulary
Last fall (in ABCD and Community Engagement) I floated a label – Community Based Artistic Development – for this work. CBAD implies, rightly, that participatory projects can be important to the health of the arts and to arts organizations. But in order to craft participatory experiences, it helps to have language that guides understanding of the options. … read more
AJBlog: Engaging Matters Published 2017-04-04
A Trouble With Museum Boards
When I started writing that headline, above, I wrote “the” trouble with… But I quickly corrected myself, because … read more
AJBlog: Real Clear Arts Published 2017-04-05
Celebrating Thirty Years, Moving On
Doug Varone and Dancers shows old and new works at the BAM Harvey Theater. … read more
AJBlog: Dancebeat Published 2017-04-05
The Complete Jazz Masters Concert
The Monday concert that paid tribute to the 2017 National Endowment For The Arts Jazz Masters is now online, all three hours of it. … read more
AJBlog: RiffTides Published 2017-04-05