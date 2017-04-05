Top Posts From AJBlogs 04.04.17

More productive, less destructive
One of my favorite moments in any planning or strategy meeting is when someone looks suddenly resolute, and says something like: "You know what the problem is? The problem is that we don't have a system …
Acknowledging the Past, Moving On
The Stephen Petronio Company revives works by those who have influenced him and offers a world premiere.
Guest Report: The NEA Jazz Masters Concert
At the invitation of the RiffTides staff, reader Michael Phillips sent a report about the NEA Jazz Masters Tribute Concert last night at the Kennedy Center.
Unfair at Vanity Fair: William Cohan Muddies the Met Mess
With the intense interest generated by Robin Pogrebin's shocking front-page revelations in yesterday's NY Times about the Metropolitan Museum's governance lapses, it's likely that pundits will pile on with commentaries fueled more by indignation and sensationalism than by the deep knowledge …
From a Secret Location
Once upon a time, hundreds of editors, mainly poets, and all manner of bohemian riffraff took to their mimeo machines. They produced an avalanche of little magazines, …
