Top AJBlog Posts From The Weekend 04.02.17

A Museum Exhibit That Keeps Moving
Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker's Work/Travail/Arbeid at the Museum of Modern Art, March 29-April 2. Members of Rosas in Work/Travail/Arbeid/. Counter-clockwise from bottom left: Igor Shyshko, Carlos Garbin, Böstjan Antončič, Julien Monty, Samantha van Wissen, Marie
AJBlog: DancebeatPublished 2017-04-01
Aretha Franklin’s got it at 75
I saw Aretha Franklin last night from the Chicago Theater's nosebleed seats, unable to make out her features but sure from the moment she first raised her voice that she's a national if not global treasure,
AJBlog: Jazz Beyond JazzPublished 2017-04-01
A Man With Moxie Plus
When Asger Jorn heard that he'd been awarded a Guggie, he told them to fuck off.
AJBlog: Straight|UpPublished 2017-03-31