“Today, principal Robert Fairchild is currently headlining the West End production of An American in Paris, [having been nominated for a Tony in the Broadway production,] while soloist Georgina Pazcoguin has been on a leave of absence this past year to play Victoria in the Broadway revival of CATS. When the just-announced revival of the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic Carousel opens on Broadway in March 2018, we’ll be adding three more names to the list: …